Estabrook Capital Management Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,654,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,300,501.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $733,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $28.21 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Estabrook Capital Management Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/estabrook-capital-management-trims-stake-in-enterprise-products-partners-l-p-epd.html.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.