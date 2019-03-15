Estabrook Capital Management Reduces Stake in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Tiffany & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Estabrook Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Estabrook Capital Management owned 0.08% of Tiffany & Co. worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $141.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TIF shares. HSBC set a $130.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

In other news, insider Philippe Galtie sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $111,434.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,262.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew W. Hart sold 7,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $649,132.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,507.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

