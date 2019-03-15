Estabrook Capital Management Reduces Position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM)

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in EQM Midstream Partners were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,016,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,975 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,039,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,887 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 532.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,086,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $63.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($2.19). EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.10% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from EQM Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Several research firms have commented on EQM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

