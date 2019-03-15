Essentia (ESS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $146,282.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. Essentia has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $146,282.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last week, Essentia has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.79 or 0.17158064 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00049791 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000361 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001273 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Essentia is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 791,701,722 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

