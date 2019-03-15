Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Shares Down 8.5% on Insider Selling

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $48.09 and last traded at $49.03. Approximately 1,164,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 575,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.

Specifically, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.73 per share, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,172.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger S. Newton sold 25,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,251,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,469,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $94.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB Biotech AG grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,392,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,679,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,272,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,367,000 after purchasing an additional 73,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,173,000 after purchasing an additional 99,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,649,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,173,000 after purchasing an additional 99,946 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

