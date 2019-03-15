ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Stock

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,456,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,594,000 after acquiring an additional 460,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,456,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,594,000 after purchasing an additional 460,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,419,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,031 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,326,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,400,000 after purchasing an additional 70,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,180,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA opened at $28.88 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

