ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWX stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $41.10.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

