Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Equity Lifestyle Properties makes up approximately 1.8% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Contis sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $694,492.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $107.00 price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.08.

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.64. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,248. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.41). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.85%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

