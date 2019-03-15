Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $384.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,060,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,974,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,657,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,394,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,908,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

