Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.10 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.90), with a volume of 73915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.45 ($0.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $97.90 million and a P/E ratio of 11.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Epwin Group (EPWN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $66.10” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/epwin-group-epwn-sets-new-52-week-low-at-66-10.html.

About Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; conservatories; and insulated glazing units.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.