EPR Properties (EPR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 6,303.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,873,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,258 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 8,128 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $609,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 860 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $62,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at $136,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $1,154,384. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $52.80 and a 1 year high of $76.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPR. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “EPR Properties (EPR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/epr-properties-epr-shares-bought-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.