Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 9,598.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KAR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on KAR Auction Services to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE:KAR opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.37 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 8.70%. Research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

