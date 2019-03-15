Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,435 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 599,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,078,000 after acquiring an additional 65,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSXMA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $41.17 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

