Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (EPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:EPE) will announce $267.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise GP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $278.00 million and the lowest is $256.00 million. Enterprise GP posted sales of $286.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise GP will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $938.00 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enterprise GP.

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.06 million. Enterprise GP had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 14.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Shares of EPE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.05. Enterprise GP has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Enterprise GP by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,447 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Enterprise GP in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise GP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Enterprise GP in the third quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Enterprise GP by 131.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 625,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 354,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

