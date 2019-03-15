Entegris Inc (ENTG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 332,821 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 392.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 54,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 43,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 458.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,301,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,779 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $204,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,272,598.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,394.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $451,000.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,508 shares of company stock worth $3,019,111. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Loop Capital set a $51.00 target price on Entegris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

ENTG stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris Inc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $40.17.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/entegris-inc-entg-shares-sold-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.