Enerplus (ERF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $15.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Enerplus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of ERF opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Enerplus had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

