Endo International (ENDP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ENDP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endo International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. Endo International has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $18.50.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Endo International had a negative net margin of 35.00% and a negative return on equity of 337.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Endo International during the third quarter worth about $202,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Endo International during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Endo International during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

