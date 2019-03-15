Enbridge Inc (ENB) Insider Purchases $35,187.93 in Stock

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) insider Cynthia L. Hansen acquired 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.93 per share, with a total value of $35,187.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,232.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,667. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.70. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

