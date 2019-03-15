Empire (EMP.A) Shares Up 4.6%

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A)’s share price shot up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$29.87 and last traded at C$29.75. 91,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 314,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMP.A. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Desjardins lowered shares of Empire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.17.

The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

