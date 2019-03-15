Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after buying an additional 128,668 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,553,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $71.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

NYSE EBS opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.10. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 14,565 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $846,372.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,287,473.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 2,430 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $138,339.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,132 shares of company stock worth $3,411,113 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

