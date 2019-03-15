Emercoin (EMC) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00007458 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. Emercoin has a market cap of $12.81 million and $99,104.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000168 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 43,509,931 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, xBTCe, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Crex24, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

