EmberCoin Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (EMB)

EmberCoin (CURRENCY:EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, EmberCoin has traded 115.4% higher against the dollar. EmberCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of EmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EmberCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EmberCoin alerts:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About EmberCoin

EMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2016. EmberCoin’s total supply is 861,773,921,917 coins. EmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @ember_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EmberCoin is /r/embercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EmberCoin is www.embercoin.io

Buying and Selling EmberCoin

EmberCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmberCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EmberCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EmberCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EmberCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EmberCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.