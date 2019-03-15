Elliot Coin (ELLI) Price Down 14.9% This Week

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Elliot Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last week, Elliot Coin has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Elliot Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $411.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.02297538 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00497113 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00022057 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011692 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00024612 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021512 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011227 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Elliot Coin Profile

ELLI is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 21,058,447 coins. The official website for Elliot Coin is elliotproject.org . Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot

Buying and Selling Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elliot Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elliot Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

