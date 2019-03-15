Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup set a $124.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Sunday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.06.

LLY stock opened at $123.08 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,828,556.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,506,095.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $127,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,190 shares of company stock worth $102,388,102 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

