Elevate Credit (ELVT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

ELVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Elevate Credit from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Elevate Credit from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Elevate Credit from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.66 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.77. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $207.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.42 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 1,138,873 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,683,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,801,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 759,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 323.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 529,638 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 23.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 246,120 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

