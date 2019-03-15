Elastic Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week (XEL)

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, Elastic has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elastic coin can now be purchased for $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Elastic has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastic Profile

Elastic (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . Elastic’s official website is www.elastic.pw . The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elastic is talk.elasticexplorer.org

Buying and Selling Elastic

Elastic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

