El Paso Electric (EE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “El Paso Electric Company is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to the retail and wholesale customers of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico. El Paso Electric is one of the largest employers in the City of El Paso. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EE. TheStreet lowered El Paso Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Williams Capital upgraded El Paso Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of El Paso Electric in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. El Paso Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

El Paso Electric stock opened at $58.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.49. El Paso Electric has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $64.35.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that El Paso Electric will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in El Paso Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

