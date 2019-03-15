EI Group’s (EIG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

EI Group (LON:EIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday.

EIG has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of EI Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of EI Group in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EI Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. EI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

Shares of EI Group stock opened at GBX 206 ($2.69) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $937.48 million and a P/E ratio of 14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57. EI Group has a 1 year low of GBX 114.20 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 217 ($2.84).

In related news, insider Neil Smith sold 113,424 shares of EI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £231,384.96 ($302,345.43).

EI Group Company Profile

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

