Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 8,560 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTM. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,170,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,788 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $45,987,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 325.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,308,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tata Motors in the third quarter worth about $11,481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 14.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,031,000 after acquiring an additional 605,900 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TTM opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

