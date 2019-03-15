Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.48 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 301,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $74.95.

