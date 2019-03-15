Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 8,800 Shares of Hess Corp. (HES)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,262,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,146,000 after purchasing an additional 319,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,146,000 after buying an additional 127,569 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,404,000 after buying an additional 196,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,348,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,161,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,557,000 after buying an additional 58,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Stephens set a $77.00 price target on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. MKM Partners dropped coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Hess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

HES opened at $57.96 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Hess had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.14%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 218,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $12,098,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $282,912.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,244.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,041 shares of company stock valued at $25,173,566. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 8,800 Shares of Hess Corp. (HES)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/edmond-de-rothschild-holding-s-a-buys-8800-shares-of-hess-corp-hes.html.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.