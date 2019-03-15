Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 5,000 Shares of Nevro Corp (NVRO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.35% of Nevro worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4,723.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NVRO opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Nevro Corp has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 5,000 Shares of Nevro Corp (NVRO)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/edmond-de-rothschild-holding-s-a-buys-5000-shares-of-nevro-corp-nvro.html.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.