Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,077 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.71% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $59.16.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

