Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write alerts:

Shares of ETW opened at $9.79 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 29th” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/eaton-vance-tax-managed-global-buy-write-etw-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-07-on-march-29th.html.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.