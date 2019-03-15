E.On (EOAN) Given a €10.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.20 ($11.86) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.40 ($13.26) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.28 ($11.95).

Get E.On alerts:

EOAN stock opened at €9.56 ($11.11) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.