E.On (EOAN) Given a €10.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.20 ($11.86) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.40 ($13.26) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.28 ($11.95).

EOAN stock opened at €9.56 ($11.11) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

