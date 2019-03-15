DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDD)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HDD. Baader Bank set a €2.90 ($3.37) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Independent Research set a €2.10 ($2.44) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Warburg Research set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.20 ($2.56) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.60 ($3.02) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €2.57 ($2.99).

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen alerts:

ETR HDD opened at €1.58 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 1-year low of €1.47 ($1.71) and a 1-year high of €3.28 ($3.81). The company has a market capitalization of $439.06 million and a PE ratio of 17.32.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.