Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,005,920 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,700,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after purchasing an additional 57,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,700,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after purchasing an additional 57,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,223,000 after purchasing an additional 106,585 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 927,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $748.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.25 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

