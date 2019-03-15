Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB) Stake Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 508,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $72,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

DNB opened at $144.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

