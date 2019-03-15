Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK opened at $90.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.60%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $67,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $1,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/duke-energy-corp-duk-shares-sold-by-mosaic-family-wealth-llc.html.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.