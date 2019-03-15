Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (DRW3) PT Set at €42.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DRW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.86 ($53.32).

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €45.74 ($53.19) on Monday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €69.80 ($81.16) and a 1 year high of €107.00 ($124.42).

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

