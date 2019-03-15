DPRating (RATING) Price Hits $0.0002

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. DPRating has a market capitalization of $484,451.00 and approximately $106,044.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One DPRating token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Gate.io, UEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00386008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.01696092 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00236953 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002815 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005023 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating’s total supply is 9,931,999,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,229,467,577 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Hotbit, Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.