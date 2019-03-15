Douglas Merritt Sells 16,004 Shares of Splunk Inc (SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) insider Douglas Merritt sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $2,001,940.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,430,327.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,788. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 2.05.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $3,112,000. Sanoor Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $18,729,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Splunk by 8.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 928,970 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Splunk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

