Dorel Industries (DIIBF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $683.55 million during the quarter.

Dorel Industries stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. 1,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604. The stock has a market cap of $322.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $24.79.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports, and Dorel Home. The Dorel Juvenile segment engages in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children's accessories, which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids.

