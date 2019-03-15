Dorel Industries (DIIBF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $683.55 million during the quarter.
Dorel Industries stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. 1,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604. The stock has a market cap of $322.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $24.79.
About Dorel Industries
