Donald (Don) McLay Sells 20,000 Shares of Credit Corp Group Limited (CCP) Stock

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) insider Donald (Don) McLay sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.00 ($15.60), for a total transaction of A$440,000.00 ($312,056.74).

Donald (Don) McLay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Donald (Don) McLay sold 10,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.03 ($15.62), for a total transaction of A$220,300.00 ($156,241.13).

On Friday, February 15th, Donald (Don) McLay sold 5,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.10 ($15.67), for a total transaction of A$110,495.00 ($78,365.25).

On Tuesday, February 12th, Donald (Don) McLay sold 10,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.29 ($15.80), for a total transaction of A$222,850.00 ($158,049.65).

CCP opened at A$22.59 ($16.02) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.96. Credit Corp Group Limited has a 1 year low of A$14.58 ($10.34) and a 1 year high of A$23.99 ($17.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Credit Corp Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.88%.

Credit Corp Group Company Profile

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.

