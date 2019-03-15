Donald (Don) McLay Sells 20,000 Shares of Credit Corp Group Limited (CCP) Stock

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) insider Donald (Don) McLay sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.00 ($15.60), for a total transaction of A$440,000.00 ($312,056.74).
Donald (Don) McLay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Donald (Don) McLay sold 10,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.03 ($15.62), for a total transaction of A$220,300.00 ($156,241.13).
- On Friday, February 15th, Donald (Don) McLay sold 5,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.10 ($15.67), for a total transaction of A$110,495.00 ($78,365.25).
- On Tuesday, February 12th, Donald (Don) McLay sold 10,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.29 ($15.80), for a total transaction of A$222,850.00 ($158,049.65).
CCP opened at A$22.59 ($16.02) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.96. Credit Corp Group Limited has a 1 year low of A$14.58 ($10.34) and a 1 year high of A$23.99 ($17.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.48.
Credit Corp Group Company Profile
Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.
