Domo (DOMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.29, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOMO opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Domo has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $39.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Domo in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Domo in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Domo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Domo by 293.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Domo by 46.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Domo in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Domo from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

