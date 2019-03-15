Domo (DOMO) Issues Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.3–1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.4. The company issued revenue guidance of $40-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.93 million.Domo also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-4.07–3.99 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DOMO. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Domo has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -10.33 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Domo worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Domo (DOMO) Issues Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/domo-domo-issues-q1-2020-earnings-guidance.html.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.