Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Citigroup cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $293.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $263.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.90.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $247.25 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.25 and a 52-week high of $305.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.07). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

