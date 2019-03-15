Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 315.91 ($4.13).

Shares of LON DOM opened at GBX 228.80 ($2.99) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.21. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $4.05. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Simon Wallis sold 29,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98), for a total transaction of £66,366.24 ($86,719.25).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,192 stores in the six European markets.

