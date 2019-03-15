Dollar General (DG) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.419-27.419 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.5 billion.Dollar General also updated its guidance to EPS.

Shares of DG stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar General has a one year low of $86.87 and a one year high of $121.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). Dollar General had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.64.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total value of $3,627,081.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,060.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

