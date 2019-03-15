DLH Holdings Corp (DLHC) Major Shareholder Sells $66,081.30 in Stock

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $66,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 51,874 shares of DLH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $312,281.48.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 25,000 shares of DLH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $157,500.00.

On Monday, February 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 8,286 shares of DLH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $52,201.80.

DLHC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. 7,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.73. DLH Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. DLH had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLHC shares. Noble Financial set a $8.00 price target on DLH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DLH stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.68% of DLH worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

